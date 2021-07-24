After the rarely critical US State Department report that pointed the high level of corruption in Macedonia, the Zaev Government issued a statement insisting that it is determined to fight corruption. The report pointed out that Macedonia reached a historic low in the Transparency International report on fighting corruption, that there are indications of corruption in the Government and that what fight against corruption is there is aimed at political opponents and low level cases.

After trying to brush off the original Transparency International report as “perception, not fact”, in its response to the State Department report the Government now pledges to get serious.