As the epidemic rages in Macedonia with a major, third wave killing tens of people each day, and the Zaev Government failed miserably in its obligation to find vaccines, his ministers are entertaining themselves with music challenges.

Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska was the first to reveal her music choices – one of whom, the popular Superhiks group – quickly renounced her fandom. Sekerinska challenged others like Education Minister Mila Carovska to join in, and she obliged, inviting others.

In the comments, people quickly reminded Carovska that she is playing games while people are suffering without vaccines.