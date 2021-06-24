Zoran Zaev will extract additional 54 million EUR from our citizens with the new fuel tax, VMRO-DPMNE said. The Zaev regime yesterday announced a new tax on fuels, which will amount to 3.5 denars per liter of diesel and 3.1 denars per liter of unleaded gas. Zaev dismissed concerns from the citizens, who are hard pressed by the poor economic situation, and the growing inflation, and insisted that Macedonia has among the cheapest gas prices in Europe (and not mentioning the fact that the salaries are also rock bottom compared to the rest of Europe).

This so-called green tax will raise the prices of all products, from food to services. Our 100,000 farmers will be badly hit by this price hike. The budget is empty because of the corrupt procurement contracts and the pre-election vote-buying, and Zaev now wants to plug the hole by hiking the gas prices, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

Zaev insisted that the global oil prices are going down, and said that it will off-set the price hike. But in fact, the price of oil is going up, meaning that the Energy Regulatory Commission will likely order additional hikes in the future, on top of the new tax.