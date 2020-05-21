Bilal Kasami, the leader of Besa, gives up supporting his coalition partner Zoran Zaev’s intention to hold elections in June. In a statement to Slobodna TV, he said that when there was no longer an agreement for June, leaders could reach an agreement on elections in July.

We are aware that in the coming period we will be dealing with the economic part. We will have to borrow at least two billion euros. That is why we believe that we should have a Parliament. That is why we think that we should organize elections in accordance with the Constitutional norms as soon as possible. But it must be with all stakeholders. I believe that we are not so far away as to not reach an agreement. If not June or August, with cold heads there could be a compromise over the onset og July, Kasami said.