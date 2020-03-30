The SDSM led Government will discuss the proposal from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to reduce public sector salaries down to the minimum wage tomorrow.

Zaev insists that the much criticized proposal that would be applied for two months is the only way to plug the gaping hole in the budget caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Public Administration Minister Damjan Mancevski confirmed that the proposal will be raised tomorrow. Under the state of emergency ,the Government has the right to adopt this proposal as law by itself.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party strongly condemned the proposal and offered alternative ways of finding the money needed to keep both the budget and consumer spending afloat.