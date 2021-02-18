The Zaev regime is planning new arrests of opposition officials and activists, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski. VMRO has dozens of current and former officials who are charged in a politically driven campaign that began with the appointment of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva in 2016.

Every time Zoran Zaev needs to shift the public focus from his disastrous handling of the pandemic, from the crime and his hybrid regime, he activates the mechanisms he controls – the police, prosecutors, the judiciary… And then the first target is Mile Janakieski, and the second Dimitar Dimovski, Mickoski said, naming two VMRO officials who face politically motivated charges. “I hear that a new set of such charges are being prepared and will be published these coming days. Everybody involved in this, all the accomplices, they mush be aware that one day they will be held accountable for abuse of office”.

Mickoski reminded the public that this is the same regime that lied about so many of the cases it pinned on VMRO-DPMNE, such as the allegations that VMRO officials were involved in the 2012 Good Friday massacre, or in the death of journalist Nikola Mladenov. These are only some of the tragic cases that Zaev politically abused during his Colored Revolution and were later thoroughly debunked as false.