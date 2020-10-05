Over the weekend the Zaev regime posted signs on a number of monuments in downtown Skopje, and in other cities, that declare them part of the “Hellenic history and civilization”.

Such signs are now seen on the monuments to ancient Macedonian kings such as Philip V (named Philippos in the sign) and Amyntas III in Skopje, the monument to Alexander the Great in Prilep, the equestrian statue of Philip II in Bitola and other statues. “A historic figure belonging to the ancient Hellenic history and civilization, and the world cultural and historic heritage” is the text added to the monuments.

Within six months following the entry into force of this Agreement, the Second Party shall review the status of monuments, public buildings and infrastructures on its territory, and insofar as they refer in any way to ancient Hellenic history and civilization constituting an integral component of the historic or cultural patrimony of the First Party, shall take appropriate corrective action to effectively address the issue and ensure respect for the said patrimony, states article 8.2 of the 2018 Prespa treaty signed between Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras.

An earlier attempt by the Government to put a sign with this inscription on the monument ot Alexander the Great in Skopje was short-lived – the plaque was destroyed within a day and the issue was temporarily dropped. But the new, right wing Government in Greece is likely to demand strict implementation of the treaty. Zaev met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in September to discuss, among other things, the implementation of the imposed treaty.