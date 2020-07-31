A photo taken at a lakeside restaurant in Ohrid shows top SDSM official Ljupco Nikolovski with former US diplomat David Stephenson, who was influential in putting together the so-called Przino agreement in 2015, that lead to the eventual take-over of the the Government by SDSM.

The group that was pictured includes Zaev’s foreign policy adviser Bojan Maricic, his PR guy Marjan Zabrcanec and pro-SDSM party commentator Petar Arsovski.

Stephenson resigned from the State Department and established a consulting firm in Skopje, and is seen is an informal advier to Zaev and SDSM.