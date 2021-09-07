Mile Milenkoski, the diplomat at the center of the Armenia scandal, is a close friend of current head of the ANB security service Viktor Dimovski, said former Foreign Minister Antonio Milososki as the country is awaiting more information about the growing scandal. Milenkoski is charged with chartering a private plane in 2018, with which he helped Levon Sargsyan, the brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, flee the country in the face of corruption charges.

According to Milososki, this could not happen without involvement of higher level officials of the Zaev regime.

This is abuse of your diplomatic office and interference in the sovereignty of another country to extract a person involved in crimes who likely paid money for the service. This was done in complete violation of the Vienna convention. Macedonia is shown to be weakest link in this scandal – it was already proven that we are issuing fake passports to international drug lords who arrive to Macedonia, and in this case this scheme was upgraded to a passport delivery system, where a person was delivered a fake passport to Yerevan, Milososki said, adding that “Mile Milenkoski is close colleague and friend with the current director of the ANB agency Viktor Dimovski, who was then State Secretary in the Interior Ministry”.

Dimovski is a notorious officer of the Communist era secret service, and subsequently a top SDSM party official who now heads the largest security agency in Macedonia – the deeply politicized ANB.