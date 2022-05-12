VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called on Croatia to support Macedonia on its path to the European Union. Nikoloski is in Zagreb for a conference of the Friends of Europe organization, and is meeting Croatian officials.

I met with Geri Kapeli, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Croatian Parliament. We discussed the process of European integration of Macedonia and the strong support that Croatia gives us. I call that Macedonia is allowed to open its EU accession talks. The citizens of Macedonia deserve that, Nikoloski said.