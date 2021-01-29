Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva condemned Zoran Zaev for his announcement that he will reintroduce Serbian language studies in elementary schools. “Macedonia clearly hasn’t severed ties with Serbia”, she said.

Bulgaria and Serbia had fought for influence over Macedonia for over a century and Bulgaria thinks its has the upper hand now that it is in the European Union and can block Macedonia’s accession talks. After independence, Macedonia has greatly reduced the, until them mandatory, teaching of Serbian language but Zaev now announced its limited return.