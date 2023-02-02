The leader of LDP, Monika Zajkova, coalition partner of SDSM in the government, in the debate on TV 24 criticized the situation in the judiciary and was reserved about the possibility of replacing the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupanceski. She admitted that the government is not implementing reforms in the justice system because, as she said, this kind of chaos suits someone in order to have no responsibility.
Her statement comes after these days it was constantly speculated that SDSM will hand over the justice department to the new partner in the government, Alliance for Albanians.
Reforms in the judicial system are not at an enviable level, and we could implement them in small steps. I will not go into personnel posts, but the department as a department has a lot of work and there is a lot to be done – from the Judicial Council, court administration, responsibility of judges, etc. To detect who are those judges and prosecutors who are susceptible to corruption and do not do their job, said Zajkova.
The vice president of SDSM Pero Kostadinov had a moderate comment on the possibility of replacing Tupanceski.
I can have personal perceptions, but the most important thing is that all ministers in their departments are up to the task and work exclusively in the interest of the citizens. Not all of us are competent to give our opinion, and in the end, the best opinion is given by the public about who best cares for their interests, said Kostadinov regarding Tupanceski’s work and whether he should be replaced by a candidate from the Alliance for Albanians.
