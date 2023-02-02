The leader of LDP, Monika Zajkova, coalition partner of SDSM in the government, in the debate on TV 24 criticized the situation in the judiciary and was reserved about the possibility of replacing the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupanceski. She admitted that the government is not implementing reforms in the justice system because, as she said, this kind of chaos suits someone in order to have no responsibility.

Her statement comes after these days it was constantly speculated that SDSM will hand over the justice department to the new partner in the government, Alliance for Albanians.

Reforms in the judicial system are not at an enviable level, and we could implement them in small steps. I will not go into personnel posts, but the department as a department has a lot of work and there is a lot to be done – from the Judicial Council, court administration, responsibility of judges, etc. To detect who are those judges and prosecutors who are susceptible to corruption and do not do their job, said Zajkova.

The vice president of SDSM Pero Kostadinov had a moderate comment on the possibility of replacing Tupanceski.