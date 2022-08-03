Russia believes the decision of authorities in Macedonia to donate tanks T-72 to Ukraine is a big mistake, said Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Although it is outdated equipment, with the donation, says Zakharova, support is given for “the continuation of the criminal activities of the regime in Kyiv”.
Despite the fact that, according to the Macedonian authorities, it is a “harmless” donation of outdated equipment, the fact remains that the NATO-loyal Skopje is involved in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, thus contributing to the continuation of the criminal activity of the regime in Kyiv against the civilian population in Donbass. People who profess democracy, freedom and human rights should know that. All this leads to further deterioration of the situation. We believe that this is a big mistake of the authorities in Macedonia, says Zakharova in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.
