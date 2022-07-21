Zan Mitrev Clinic has been cooperating with inspectors from the Agency for Medicines and Medical Equipment, the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Interior, according to a press release from the private hospital.

“As before, in the interest of determining the factual situation, we remain available for cooperation with all official state authorities,” the Zan Mitrev Clinic release says, urging the media “to refrain from premature conclusions and various speculations.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office on July 18 launched an investigation into the work of Zan Mitrev Clinic and doctor Zan Mitrev after the national broadcaster MRT on July 17 aired the Investigative Reporting Lab’s “Bad Blood.”

The documentary claimed that the hospital, which was charging patients exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment, used a blood filtration method as part of a clinical trial not reported to or approved by the national Agency for Medicines and Medical Equipment.

It also claimed that the hospital never reported any hospital-acquired infections to the Center for Public Health despite their legal obligation to do so. In the documentary, patients’ families claimed hospital-acquired infections caused their loved ones to die.