The EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar‏ in a post on his Twitter account announced the EU assistance to Macedonia in the fight against coronavirus.

We are all together in the fight against this vicious virus. In this time of need EU will support Macedonia with up to EUR 4 million for immediate needs, up to EUR 50 million for socioeconomic recovery, EUR 9 million for private sector and EUR 3 million direct budget support, Žbogar‏ tweeted.

He also welcomed the EU’s decision on opening accession negotiations with the country. “Proud that even in these challenging times EU member states recognized the efforts of Flag of Macedonia and decided to open accession talks. Our joint journey has started. #idninazaedno #napredzaedno #EUsoTebe #EUwithU,” reads Žbogar’s‏ tweet.