Brussels once again called on Parliament to adopt the law on public prosecution before its expected dissolution in February. EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar said Skopje should not stand by and wait for the start of negotiations, and criticized the parties for early start of the election campaign, Alsat M reported.

I will mention three issues that we hope to enhance: First is the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, second is the Electoral Code and third, we also hope that the visits of MEPs at the end of the week and the next session of the Jean Monnet Dialogue will bring about agreement on the rules about the procedure, which has been discussed several times, said EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar.