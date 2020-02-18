SDSM MP Muhamed Zekiri confirmed on TV 24’s “Otvoreno” show that the meeting between Vice Zaev, a lawyer close to Zoran Zaev and Zoran Mileski Kiceec, really did happen.

Yesterday’s development in the “Racket” case is good proof to show that we are not all the same. Special investigative measures were shown, it was mentioned that one of the suspects in the “Racket” case was sitting with the prime minister’s brother and a lawyer close to the prime minister at a cafe in Skopje. Isn’t that enough proof that the government has not intervened, Zekiri said.