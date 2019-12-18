SDSM Vice President Muhamed Zekiri spoke Wednesday on the “Samo vistina” show about the Smilkovsko Lake killings, or the “Monster” case in which five innocent young people were killed. According to Zekiri, the “Monster” case is staged, and the suspected killers are innocent.

The “Monster” case has been staged, innocent people have been arrested and so the process went back and people are now awaiting justice, and the process has started back from the beginning, Zekiri said.