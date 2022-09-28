The former Secretary General in the Government, Muhamed Zekiri, testified against his predecessor in this institution, Dragi Raskovski. Prosecutor Ivana Trajceva asked him about the systems that Raskovski had procured, such as the software that the expert said did not even start, but also about the biometric identification system in which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was supposed to measure working hours.

I was not familiar with the software for determining the average speed and setting fines, said Zekiri, to which the prosecutor asked “whether the Secretary-General can issue fines and determine average speed” and received an answer “at least as far as I know, the Government does not do that “.

Zekiri said that when software is procured for another institution (the Ministry of the Interior), then it should be requested, then a Government decision should be made, and then it should be procured and handed over.

After you got acquainted with the software, did you find in the General Secretariat a decision of the Government for the procurement of this software?” Trajceva asked, and Zekiri answered “I got acquainted after the case was opened and I received answers to certain questions from you. From my office, they forwarded it to the Government services and it was forwarded to you in the Prosecutor’s Office. In the reply sent to you, it was stated that there is no decision.”

The prosecutor asked “are you aware that checks were carried out in the general secretariat for this type of software, before the software was procured?”, and Zekiri answered “I don’t remember exactly, I don’t think it was,” after which she indicated that the software was not put into use while he was Secretary General.

The biometric identification system, which Trajceva indicated was procured to measure working hours, and the ex-director of the Directorate for Personal Data Protection said that it cannot be used according to the legal provisions, Zekiri said it was not installed in the Government.

Trajceva asked “do you know if the Government and the General Secretary can carry out biometric identification of citizens in the Government,” to which Zekiri replied, “I don’t know that, the employees have cards that they use when they come and when they leave.”

The prosecution also asked about the metal cabins purchased by Raskovski.

Are you aware that metal cabins were procured for this system (biometric identification in the Government), asked Trajceva, and Zekiri answered “I was informed about that later when a request arrived from you to check if such a thing exists in the Government.”