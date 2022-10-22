Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise to several politicians around the world, including the Parliament Speaker of the Republic of Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi.

The order is awarded for significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world.

The list of names to whom Zelensky awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise can be read on the official website of the Ukrainian presidency.