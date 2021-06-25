Inspired by the European Union, we’ve ensured that Western Balkan citizens will be able to make calls, text and surf the internet roaming-free across the region, starting July 1, Minister of Information Society and Administration Jeton Shaqiri told the Regional Cooperation Council’s Western Balkans ICT Ministerial meeting entitled “Heading towards Roaming Free Western Balkans” held in Podgorica on Friday.

He stressed that this is just the beginning and a precondition for starting the process of reducing roaming costs between the six countries of the Western Balkans and the countries of the European Union.

Shaqiri also announced the deepening of cooperation between these countries, as well as investments in network and infrastructure.