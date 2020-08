Ziadin Sela, leader of the Alliance of Albanians, met with a delegation from the Kosovan populist VV movement. The two parties have a long standing cooperation agreement.

The Vetevendosje delegation included Bekim Qoku, Glauk Konjufca and Mefail Bajqinovci. VV has announced that it will open its branch in Macedonia and it’s possible this will include a partnership deal with AA.