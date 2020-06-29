Naser Ziberi, the DUI party candidate for Prime Minister, said that his program includes mandatory learning of the Albanian language for all students and changes to the Macedonian national anthem, to make it acceptable to Albanians as well.

Ziberi held a rally in front of the Government building, and speaking exclusively in Albanian, presented his positions. DUI insists that it will not join a coalition unless an ethnic Albanian – they later narrowed it down to Ziberi – is made Prime Minister. The demand was rejected by both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM.