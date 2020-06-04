Arben Ziberi, the director of the Public Health Center – Skopje said Wednesday on the “Top tema” show that the Commission on Infectious Diseases has never indicated that it was time or not for elections. It is obvious that Zaev is left alone with the decision for elections, and Ziberi distanced himself from him.

I want to explain to the public and to everyone that at no time did the Commission state a position view whether elections should be held or not. After all, we have no such authority. We should not say whether it’s time for elections or not, Ziberi said.



He added that the Commission on Infectious Diseases had been asked by the leaders to make a protocol. But the Commission has not said whether elections should be held or not. The Commission has only indicated how would elections be conducted if held under current conditions..