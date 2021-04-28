Some of the people born in the Republic of Macedonia before the declaration of independence of the country in 1991 have not yet solved the issue with citizenship status, and at the same time live in the country with their families in their homes and properties, which is a kind of absurdity under equal conditions and circumstances some family members to have citizenship, and some to not be able to exercise this right for years, said the Ombudsman Naser Ziberi at Wednesday’s presentation of the 2020 annual report on the level of ensuring respect, promotion and protection of human rights and freedoms.

Injustice has been done to this category of citizens that should be overcome and resolved by amending the Law on Citizenship, in accordance with the standards and principles of the European Convention on Citizenship. According to this Convention, respect for family life is a fundamental value, as proclaimed in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights and Freedoms, said Ziberi.