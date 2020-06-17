Most of the coronavirus cases in Skopje come from existing clusters, where the contagion is spread among family members but it is also a fact there are some new clusters. That is why the numbers are increasing these days, says Public Health Institute (PHI) director Arben Ziberi.

There are more than 100 new cases on a daily basis over the past two weeks. For the time being, we have no problems with epidemiological questionnaires, Ziberi told Telma TV.

Of the 193 cases today, 140 are in Skopje, the highest number thus far.

The new cases come from the same municipalities where most of the cases are registered – Cair, Aerodrom, Gazi Baba, Centar and Butel, adds Ziberi.

According to him, the PHI teams are working continually on the field, epidemiologists are doing interviews and contact all people, be it asymptomatic or experiencing health problems.