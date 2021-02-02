Arben Ziberi, chair of Parliament Health Committee told “Studio 10” that many people in the country have had the virus and that we are not in the initial stage. He says that the country had a scale of collective immunity all year round, but the vaccines will achieve balance and restore normal life and they will be administered to those who did not have the virus, TV24 reported.

We will start administering the vaccine in February and the countries where vaccination started are EU members. In Serbia, Chinese vaccines are used and there is a “Pfizer” representative office. The focus of “Pfizer” and all companies is certainly the larger market and this is a global problem, Ziberi said.

Ziberi believes that MPs should get vaccinated in order for the Parliament to function, but also those who did not have the virus and do not have antibodies.

I have antibodies and there is no need to get vaccinated, because I had the virus, said Ziberi.

He believes that several countries are already discussing of a cure for the virus, not just a vaccine, because it is not certain how long the vaccine will protect and how long it will last.