The complete lists will be announced tomorrow, it was decided at the Central Assembly of the Alliance for Albanians in Gostivar on Wednesday evening.
The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, said after the assembly that the party authorities had decided to make the final list of candidates and whether they will run in the fourth election district.
I will be leading the list of candidates in the sixth election district and our partner Afrim Gashi the second election district. The top party leadership has decided to submit lists for a total of five districts, the first, the second, the third, the fifth and the sixth, and the possibility for the fourth district remains open. The final decision will be made tomorrow, Sela said.
