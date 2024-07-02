Nikola Memov, spokesman of the ZNAM party, invited all “honest members” of the SDSM party to join ZNAM. ZNAM began as a faction in SDSM, built around Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, and after it joined the VMRO led Government, there have been numerous reports that SDSM members and official are eager to join Dimitrievski, to avoid being left out in opposition, or out of disagreements with the newly appointed SDSM leadership.

There are honest and competent people in SDSM, but the party no longer belongs to its membership. The doors of ZNAM are open to all honest people who love Macedonia. We have an open invitation to SDSM members, said Memov, confirming reports of high interest among SDSM officials to switch ranks.