The ZNM association of journalists joined its colleagues in criticizing the sentencing of journalist Aleksandar Mitovski, for publishing the key testimony in the Racket scandal which proves the involvement of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the extortion racket.
ZNM President Mladen Cadikovski said that the sentence, that was rushed through the court and would send Mitovski to prison for six months if he does a criminal act in the next two years, “does not contribute toward improving the climate in our society and is not in the public interest”.
I think that prosecuting people for speech does not contribute to a better climate in the society. I’m aware of the role and the responsibility of the journalists in such sensitive issues, and even when there are indications that laws were violated I think we should have the broader public interest in mind. It is unclear why the prosecutors didn’t look for the mole in their own ranks who stole the witness testimony, and is only going after the person who published it, Cadikovski said.
