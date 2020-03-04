The ZNM association of journalists joined its colleagues in criticizing the sentencing of journalist Aleksandar Mitovski, for publishing the key testimony in the Racket scandal which proves the involvement of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the extortion racket.

ZNM President Mladen Cadikovski said that the sentence, that was rushed through the court and would send Mitovski to prison for six months if he does a criminal act in the next two years, “does not contribute toward improving the climate in our society and is not in the public interest”.