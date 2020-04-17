A judge who apparently has a sense of humour allowed that Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec is released from house arrest after a 200.000 EUR bond was made. The order was announced on the day when the entire country moves into an 85 hours lockdown to prevent the sperad of the coronavirus.

Mileski was charged in the Racket trial – accused of being an accomplice of disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva in the extortion of tens of millions of euros from businessmen she was prosecuting. He was famously filmed along with Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 as they took a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with cash from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. Mileski pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, and will begin serving his sentence once it goes through on appeal.

In the meantime, Mileski was ordered into house arrest. He has spent the past nine months in detention and in huse arrest – time that will go toward the sentence.