The city of Skopje cut short the online meeting of its Council when an opposition representative confronted Mayor Petre Silegov with serious corruption allegations.

Aleksandar Trajanovski asked Silegov about numerous contracts signed with the Urbano El company, for the purchase of water fountains, benches, waste bins and other procurement items by the city.

How is it possible that the city of Skopje is making purchases of 500,000 EUR from a company that has only three employees? Who is it that the same company is also receiving contracts to put up New Year decorations in several parts of Skopje?, Trajanovski said. He noted that none of the fountains that were paid for can be found across the city and cited price differences in the offers.

Silegov refused to answer, and shortly after the questions were submitted, the Zoom meeting went down, allegedly because of a technical issue. After a while, the connection was re-established but Silegov still didn’t answer. Trajanovski left him with an open request to go with him and show him the fountains that were installed.