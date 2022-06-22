Zoran Popov, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to be the new Ambassador of Macedonia to the United States, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday.

Today arrived the agrémen for Mr. Zoran Popov. We got the consent of the American side. I hope we will have an ambassador in Washington by September, Pendarovski said.

The Republic of Macedonia has not had an ambassador to the United States for four and a half years. The last Macedonian ambassador to Washington was Vasko Naumovski in the period from 2014 to 2018.