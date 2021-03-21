At all 237 polling stations in all 80 municipalities the election was conducted in a completely safe manner while strictly observing the health recommendations, with a turnout of 90%, SDSM’s Central Election Commission informed at Sunday’s press conference. 68,991 active members were eligible to vote.
The election process ran smoothly, without any interruption.
Out of 237 polling stations, the results of 227 were processed and according to the ballots counted so far, 59,240 members voted for Zoran Zaev, 865 were against, and there were 277 invalid ballots.
