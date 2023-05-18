Companies from the IT sector, mining, environmental protection, production and sales of medicinal equipment, and construction interested in establishing business relations and know-how exchange, attended on Wednesday the Macedonian – Finish business forum held in Skopje, organized by the Macedonian Chamber of Commerce.

“There is no better way to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Macedonia and Finland than a well-organized business forum. The high level of political trust and understanding and the absence of open issues or bilateral problems are an excellent foundation for the improvement and deepening of the economic cooperation between the two countries, by connecting the Macedonian and the Finish companies”, Vice-PM for Economy Fatmir Bitici said at the opening of the forum.

He pointed out that the Finish companies will also have the opportunity to get introduced to the policies of the Macedonian Government to encourage and support foreign investments, which reached the historically high 753 million euros last year.