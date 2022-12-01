Deputy PM for European Affairs and Chief Negotiator with the European Union, Bojan Maricic, will open Thursday in Brussels the bilateral screening meeting on Chapter 23-Judiciary and Fundamental Rights.

As SEA informed, in the next two days, the Working Group for Negotiations, through 24 presentations, will present the position and level of compliance of the legal system of Macedonia in relation to European law in the area of the judiciary, anti-corruption policy, fundamental rights, rights and protection of minorities and the rights of EU citizens, before the experts from the European Commission.