On Tuesday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, along with Nikola Micevski, the coordinator of the party’s parliamentary group and executive committee member, and Marija Miteva, MP and executive committee member, met with Stephanie Rust, Chief Programs Officer of the National Democratic Institute (NDI). The meeting underscored the excellent cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and NDI over the past years and emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing this collaboration in the future.