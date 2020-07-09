VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski campaigned in the Cair and Aerodrom districts in Skopje, along with the head of the list for the 1st electoral district Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova and other candidates for Skopje’s urban areas.

In his speech, Mickoski blasted Zoran Zaev and his SDSM party for promising to prioritise justice and the fight against corruption, only to preside over huge corruption scandals. Mickoski reminded the gathered voters, some of whom supported SDSM’s ostensibly anti-corruption Colored Revolution, that Zaev promised to put an electornic counter showing how much money he confiscated from oligarch.

They didn’t even plug it in. That is why we will put in place vetting, not of judges, as Zaev says, but of politicians. It can start with me, I have nothing to hide with regard to my property, but then we go down the list and we will examine how did so many politicians become so rich. Then the counter will begin to turn, Mickoski said.

He noted that some of the most reviled figures for the Colored Revolution protesters, such as Saso Mijalkov, now are in league with Zaev. Mickoski did not mention Mijalkov by name – it was not necessary, the speech was given hours after a leaked audio showed Zaev asking that a financial police raid on his town hall in Strumica is called off and says it was agreed with a certain “Saso”. It’s the final insult for the “colored revolutionaries”, for whom Mijalkov was a hate figure at or even above the level of then Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

Mickoski also discussed some of the most heinous violations of the rule of law – especially how Zaev lied to the parents of the four youngsters killed in the 2012 Good Friday massacre that he has some new evidence in the case, only to acknowledge he has nothing after the Islamist killers were released. Several other ethnically divisive murders have occurred under Zaev, including one that is particularly raw in Aerodrom, where a local young boy was killed by an attacker from Cair, who then received a sentence of only three years in prison.

We have patriots in prison serving 15 years, Mickoski said, referring to the April 2017 trial.

Mickoski promised a quick reversal of the injustices that the country is experiencing now and a review of the corrupt and politically controlled judiciary. The opposition leader also listed the concessions SDSM has made with Macedonian national interests – giving up the original flag, accepting a gerrymandered municipal map that made Albanians majority in places such as Struga and Kicevo and now the name change. Mickoski warned that if SDSM gets another chance on July 15, the continued concessions will lead to dissolution of Macedonia.