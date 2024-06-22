VMRO-DPMNE leader and PM-designate Hristijan Mickoski has called for a constructive debate at the upcoming parliamentary session for the election of the new government, scheduled for this weekend.

The new government coalition will consist of VMRO-DPMNE, the Worth It coalition, and the party ZNAM. Mickoski outlined four main pillars for the coalition:

Fight against crime and corruption: The top priority.

Improvement of citizens’ standards: Enhancing the overall quality of life.

Acceleration of EU integration: Speeding up Macedonia’s EU membership process.

Equal development: Ensuring balanced progress in all sectors.

Mickoski pledged that the new government aims to be the most successful in Macedonia’s three decades of independence. He expressed confidence in its success, promising better days for all citizens, including Macedonians, Albanians, Romas, Turks, Vlachs, and Bosniaks. He emphasized inclusivity, stating that no citizen would be discriminated against based on political affiliation, nationality, or religion.

Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi has scheduled the session for the election of the new government to begin on Saturday at 11 am, with the session expected to conclude by midnight on Sunday.