We have learned from our sources that the Government will make a decision on the French proposal tomorrow at a session, the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said today in a statement to the media.

He called on the Macedonian people to come outside the government building and say “no” to the proposal.

According to our information, the government session will be held tomorrow at which the French proposal will be accepted. Therefore, I invite all of Macedonia to come outside the fovernment buildint tomorrow, Mickoski said.

He reiterated his demands to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that he would abandon early elections if Kovacevski rejects the modified French proposal.