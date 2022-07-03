I offered Kovacevski to reject the proposal, and I to withdraw the request for early elections, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski after the meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

I will put all the capacities of VMRO-DPMNE to help the government in all challenges, energy, food challenges, security, and in the spring we will sit down and make a reassessment. This is a negotiating framework with which we either assimilate and Bulgarianize or we will never be part of the EU, says Mickoski.

Hristian Mickoski said that he offered three solutions for the French proposal. He did not receive any response to the requests from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. According to Mickoski, the demands are reasonable. He remains of the opinion that he shares with the party that the proposal in this form should be rejected.