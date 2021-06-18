Macedonia is for all, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in a social media comment, promoting the new strategy of the party.

To all of you who are treated as second class citizens in your own country, and to the people in the Government who act like they are the first class citizens, I want to say one thing: remember, Macedonia is for all. That is the new political strategy of VMRO-DPMNE and we will act in accordance with it. Our platform will touch the heart of every citizen, Mickoski said.

The platform was presented at the recent gathering in Ohrid, to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the founding of the conservative party.