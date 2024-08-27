The government is fully committed to realizing our strategic goal of integration into the European Union, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated at today’s press conference.

In this process, we envision our country not only as a full member of the Union but also as a modern, economically stable, and prosperous nation meeting the highest European standards.

Our vision for a modern Macedonia is based on the principles of inclusiveness, rule of law, and economic development, which will enable us to be an equal partner in the European family.

Today, we present the Draft Reform Agenda for the period 2024-2027. This agenda is the result of our dedicated efforts to advance the economic growth and stability of our country within the framework of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

This plan, initiated by the European Commission, aims to reduce economic disparities between our state and the EU, offering citizens access to the benefits of the Union even before official membership.

Our Reform Agenda is based on four main pillars:

• Strengthening economic integration with the European Union’s single market – This will enhance our market access, improve trade, and promote regional stability. • Deepening regional economic integration – Increased cooperation with our neighbors within the framework of the Common Regional Market will build a stronger and more resilient economy. • Accelerating fundamental reforms – These reforms are crucial for aligning with EU legislation and standards, enabling rapid economic development and significant benefits for all citizens. • Increasing financial aid for reforms – With a financial package of 6 billion euros, including 2 billion euros in grants, the economy will receive substantial support for implementing reforms and achieving our goals.

According to the formula, we are set to receive 750.4 million euros for the period 2024-2027. The European Commission must adopt the Reform Agenda, which will allow for the signing of the Agreement on the Reform and Growth Mechanism and the Loan Agreement. After ratification, a request will be made to withdraw the first tranche, amounting to 7% of the total allocation, approximately 52.5 million euros.

The reform agenda has been prepared in close cooperation with the European Commission and will address priority areas such as public administration reforms, energy transition, cybersecurity, digitalization, human capital development, and improving the business environment.

These priorities are crucial for enhancing the quality of life for our citizens and ensuring long-term stability and progress.

We are committed to ensuring that all measures and steps outlined in the Reform Agenda are successfully implemented and that we seize this historic opportunity for accelerated economic development and EU integration.

Every step we take and every reform we implement are directed towards the further adoption of European standards.

This government is prepared to meet any challenge.

We will continue to work with full dedication and determination for a better future for our citizens, confident that our future lies in Europe.