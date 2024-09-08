Today marks the greatest beacon of the existence of the Macedonian state, the final act after the centuries-long struggle for freedom and independence, or what could be called the day above all days – September 8, the holiday of our independence, the president of the Macedonian government, Hristijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook.

On this day, for the first time, the words “Congratulations to the sovereign and free Republic of Macedonia” were heard on Macedonia Square, where independence was celebrated. At the same time, let’s not forget that September 8 is the aspiration of thousands of earlier fighters for a free and own country. Back then, the foundations of the Republic were being built and institutions were created, but even today we have battles that we must win, together, different, although different, but equally important.

We must overcome the disappointment left by crime and corruption, which today are the most important problems we are fighting against. Let’s invest every atom of our strength in building a future that every single person deserves. This time the state is on the move and we are returning it to the people.

Let’s create a country of happy citizens and a strong economy. A society that will respond to real needs and offer real solutions. Let’s save our people here in our homeland.

This generation has an obligation to right the wrongs and create a future for everyone to come. This is our common battle and together we fight and together we will succeed!

May it be a happy and everlasting independence day.

May God bless Macedonia!, says Prime Minister Mickoski’s congratulation.