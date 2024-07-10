For us, as a small nation, it is important to make the most significant decisions at this gathering that will shape the future of humanity in the coming decades, to which we will also make our contribution, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said in a statement before the start of the working part of the second day. at the NATO Summit in Washington.

As a country we are ready to add our contribution to everything that represents value. We are here together with our allies to reaffirm our commitment, as before and in the future, to promote peace, stability and the rule of international law, noted Mickoski, who was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, as well as other participants of the Summit.

Mickoski pointed out that “the Macedonian Government wants to be side by side with our allies and confirm the libertarian spirit of the Macedonian people and Macedonian citizens”.

We remain committed to fulfilling our obligations, i.e. a minimum of two percent of GDP to be invested in the modernization of our Army, something that is very important, because only in this way will we follow modern steps and follow the largest world defense alliance that has ever existed , Mickoski added. He also expressed satisfaction that, together with the other leaders of the NATO member states, he is attending this celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of what he said is the largest defense alliance in world history.

At the NATO Summit in Washington, Mickoski leads the Macedonian delegation, which includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mutsunski, Ministers of Defense, Vlado Misajlovski, and Ministers of the Interior, Panche Toshkovski.