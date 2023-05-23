The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickovski stated on Tuesday that he is deeply concerned about the pending constitutional amendments.

“What I hear from my informants regarding the constitutional amendments deeply concerns me. I don’t understand why did they form a committee to design the constitutional amendments when the issue must be raised in the Parliament. If that never happens, I really don’t know what role would that committee play”, Mickovski wonders.

Furthermore, the opposition leader claims, the committee is not working only on the amendments concerning the minuscule Bulgarian minority, but on completely redesigning the country into a binational state

He concluded that it is of great importance for PM KOvacevski “to remain dignified” and “not inflict additional damage to the Macedonian identity”.