Among a series of bilateral meetings at the margins of the CDI General Assembly in Slovenia on Thursday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski also met with the Croatian PM and Chairman of the ruling HDZ, Andrej Plenkovic, and the EPP Secretary for External Relations, Patrick Voller.

“I thanked for the genuine support Macedonia and the Macedonian people received from Croatia throughout the period of development of the Macedonian democracy and the accession to the Euro-Atlantic structures”, Mickovski informed, adding that they also discussed the future bridges of cooperation among the two friendly countries.

“We agreed to closer cooperation between VMRO-DPMNE and HDZ teams in the exchange of experiences and support in the preparation of the upcoming elections in Macedonia. We also talked about the challenges the region and the Republic of Macedonia face on their path toward the EU, about the concerning economic situation, the crime, and the corruption as huge blockades in the euro-integration process”, Mickovski wrote.

The Macedonian opposition leader also met with the EPP Secretary for External Relations, Patrick Voller.

“We discussed how to increase the cooperation between the European People’s Party, of which VMRO-DPMNE is also a member, and its support for the Macedonian strategic and national interests. Voller reiterated the EPP’s support for VMRO-DPMNE and the plans for future cooperation”, Mickovski reports.