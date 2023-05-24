The Holy brothers Cyril and Methodius are our light our window to the world, our invaluable treasure that we convey to humanity with great hope and great willpower. The Holy Cyril and Methodius’ work was not only ahead of its time, but one millennium later it defeats time and continues to illuminate the peoples’ path, the leader of VMRO-PMNE, Hristijan Mickovski., emphasized on Wednesday.

“They belong to the civilized world and we, being the cradle, as people and as a country, from which that seed, these educators sprouted, completely agree for all the peoples in the entire civilized world to which they presented the gift of letters, the gift of literacy, to celebrate it as we do. Allow me, however, to be equally vocal and not agree with the irrationality of our eastern neighbor, who denies any relation f the Holy Brothers to the Macedonians, and apply our human and civil right to lean on their work and to lay claim on their inheritance. Because the Bulgarians, besides having no historical grounds for their claims, it becomes ever more obvious that they want to demolish all the pillars that support this Macedonia and its people”, Mickovski said.

I can’t stay indifferent, he continued, to our political elite remains silent to the multitude of poisonous arrows, thrown by our eastern neighbor in the form of propaganda messages. Mickovski also pointed out that people should not fall into apathy, because there are many opportunities lurking behind the dark horizon that we have to reach together.

“The bad news is that the political elite in power is fragmented and deeply divided on almost all issues that demand unity. All my calls for unity on important issues for the Macedonians were, regretfully, rejected by the Government. When there is disunity, the only ones to benefit are the ones who want to grab what is not theirs. Thus, since there is no understating among the ruling elite of what is national unity, then I am calling for unity of the people, for national unity. VMRO-DPMNE and I personally will accept the role of defenders from all the surges of national defacement, pillaging, and insults”, Mickovski announced.

There is no offer for us to climb the EU ship, he continued, partially or completely, there is only work, labor, reforms ad principles that we have to achieve to enter the EU dignified.

“There is no European front for Macedonia, as there is no pro-Russian front in Macedonia, there is only one Macedonia that we have to build ourselves, with a European perspective that we have to achieve by ourselves”, the leader of the largest party in Macedonia concluded.