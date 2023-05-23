It becomes obvious that Kovacevski, faced with the law rating and the catastrophe he cannot mend, decided to be a toy patriot at least for 5 minutes so, after accepting all Bulgarian demands to be part of the EU negotiating framework which also involves amendments to the constitution, decided to put on the quasi-patriotic cloak and tell Radv that Bulgaria mimics the Russian spirit. Well, we have a contradiction: Kovacevski has to clarify to himself what is patriotism – responding to Radev or convincing the Macedonian people that we need the constitutional amendments as another necessary step to join the proverbial heaven named the EU. He can’t have both – either one or the other, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickovski in his straightforward response to PM Kovaevski’s recent behavior.

“VMRO-DPMNE, the entire VMRO-DPMNE will never accept to be part of the anti-Macedonian front led not by SDSM, but a small clique within the SDSM and the DUI. The anti-Macedonian front created in this manner already climbed on the train that enters a tunnel with no exit”, Mickovski added.

According to the opposition leader, there is not even a theoretical chance for the party to accept constitutional changes under these circumstances. He also pointed out that the constitutional amendments that the government’s experts are preparing are directed toward a binational state, and the government never denied this.

“Redefining the Preamble of the Constitution is a national treason by this Government that will throw the country on its knees. I repeat: Kovacevski must stop playing with the constitutional amendments that would redefine Macedonia as a binational state, to stop paying his concessions to DUI because the price is too high”, warned Hristijan Mickovski.