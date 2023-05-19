At the margins of the CDI meeting in Slovenia, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski met on Thursday with the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban.

As he wrote in his Facebook post, they discussed the situation in the region and various issues related to the Macedonian integration into the EU.

“We emphasized the need for better economic cooperation, as well as more resolute fight against the corruption and crime in the region. We also agrred With the Hungarian PM Orban joint work by VMRO-DPMNE and FIDES teams in exchanging the experience and support in the process of preparation for the upcming elections.

I aso thanked Mr. Orban for the ungarian support e received in the realization of the Macedonian stratgic interests”, Mickovski informed.